Alan Shearer says two Arsenal players were ‘bullied’ by Man City yesterday











Alan Shearer has said that Arsenal defensive duo Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes were bullied last night.

Shearer was reviewing their performance on Match of the Day last night after a heart-breaking 4-1 defeat.

It was arguably the biggest game Arsenal have played in the Premier League in years.

After a run of disappointing draws, a win was desperately needed against title rivals Manchester City.

Unfortunately, the hosts turned up in full force at The Etihad, and didn’t give Arsenal a sniff.

The combination of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne proved unstoppable for the Gunners.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The mesmerising Norwegian turned provider for De Bruyne for both of his goals last night.

He pinned Rob Holding in order to lay the ball into the Belgian’s path for his first goal.

De Bruyne simply accelerated away from Gabriel Magalhaes before flashing the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

The pair could only watch on as Haaland completed the rout in the final minutes with his customary goal.

Shearer has now said that Holding and Gabriel were bullied during Arsenal’s defeat last night.

Many will now wonder if the absence of William Saliba made all the difference at The Etihad.

Arsenal pair Holding and Gabriel ‘bullied’ last night

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “They were unplayable tonight [Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland]. They bullied in particular the two centre-halves Gabriel and Rob Holding.

“Every time the ball went up, their understanding and knowing where one’s going to run and the other one bounces off them.”

Rob Holding was singled out for praise by Paul Merson during the game after scoring the consolation goal.

Although it was a nice bonus for the 27-year-old, ultimately, he couldn’t step up in defence against the most dangerous double act in the league.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Gabriel hasn’t looked comfortable without his normal partner-in-crime alongside him at the back.

He’s always got a mistake in him, and couldn’t be the dominant defender the Gunners needed last night.

Arsenal fans will be dreaming of seeing the back of Holding and Gabriel as a partnership soon.

William Saliba can’t return to full fitness soon enough.

