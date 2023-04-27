Paul Merson singles out £40k-a-week Arsenal man for praise after Man City defeat











Paul Merson singled out defender Rob Holding for praise during Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City last night.

Covering the game for Sky Sports, Merson had few nice things to say about Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal were outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s side at The Etihad yesterday.

They were pressed out of the game, and couldn’t get the ball to their attackers.

Arsenal finally got their foot on the ball in the second-half, but by then they were already three goals down.

Manchester City showed why they’ve been the dominant force in English football over the past few seasons.

They controlled proceedings, and looking at their bench last night, had superior squad depth too.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

One of the few moments of quality in the match came when Arsenal scored their late consolation goal.

Paul Merson was quick to praise Rob Holding for his well taken strike as Arsenal looked to find a way back into the game.

Unfortunately, the unstoppable Erling Haaland added a fourth in the final seconds to complete the rout.

Merson singles out Holding for praise

Speaking on Sky Sports just as Arsenal scored, Merson said: “It was a really good finish from Holding. A consolation, but a good finish.”

The last thing the £40,000-a-week defender needed after a few shaky performances was to come up against Erling Haaland.

Darren Bent urged Mikel Arteta to drop him last night and reshuffle his starting line-up.

However, the Spaniard kept his faith in the 27-year-old, although his alternatives are unlikely to have done any better.

Arsenal fans would have been encouraged by the short cameo from Leandro Trossard that set up the defender’s goal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta may turn to the Belgian in their next match to mix things up after four league games without a win.

Despite Merson’s praise, Arsenal fans won’t expect Rob Holding to pop up with many more goals before the end of the season.

It was just his fifth Gunners goal after 161 appearances for the club.

When the summer transfer window rolls around, Holding may find himself further down the pecking order and struggling to add to that tally.

