Alan Shearer says Everton player was ‘magnificent’ against West Ham

Alan Shearer has lauded Jarrad Branthwaite after Everton beat West Ham on Sunday, claiming that the centre-back was magnificent at the London Stadium.

Shearer was speaking to the Premier League website as he included the 21-year-old in his team of the week following his display for the Toffees.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been a revelation at the start of the campaign. He has not missed a minute in their last eight Premier League games. And it is no surprise that Everton‘s form has started to turn more recently, with three wins in their last five.

They have also kept two clean sheets in their last three. And Branthwaite has played a starring role.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

His performance against West Ham was perhaps the best of the lot. And Alan Shearer was full of praise for his showing against David Moyes’ men.

“Magnificent at the back. Nothing got past him against West Ham,” he told the Premier League website.

Defensive masterclass from Toffees youngster

According to Whoscored, Branthwaite won two tackles and three aerial duels. But the most impressive statistic was the 10 clearances he managed. No player on either side managed more than four during the narrow Everton win.

Branthwaite appears to be forming a really decent partnership with James Tarkowski. And Everton fans will be incredibly excited for how good he could become in the years to come.

Everton made a real statement by agreeing a new contract with Branthwaite recently. And that will help ensure that he remains at Goodison Park for a long time yet.

And the Toffees appear to have started to turn a corner. Of course, there are concerns about what is going to happen off the pitch. But Dyche’s men are doing well on the pitch right now.

On recent form, Everton should have absolutely no issue keeping themselves out of trouble this season. And that may help Dyche finally take the team forward.

Certainly, with Branthwaite in the side, Everton have someone who could be a key player for the next decade if they manage to keep him.