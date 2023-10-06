Liverpool star Harvey Elliott buzzing over news out of Everton

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has congratulated Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite after the Toffees gem penned a new contract on Friday.

The Reds forward and the Toffees defender might be playing for rival clubs, but they turned out for the same team several seasons ago.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the Liverpool ace and the Everton talent both played for Blackburn in the Championship.

Photo by Cameron Smith – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Elliott and Branthwaite are also international teammates. The Anfield star and the Goodison Park centre-back both play for the England Under-21s and won the Euros this summer.

On Friday, Everton announced that Branthwaite had penned a new contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram with a picture of his new deal signing and the caption “Delighted to have signed a new long term contract. Up The Toffees”.

Elliott, who has made 74 appearances for Liverpool since joining in 2019, replied: “Congratulations bro”.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil and Fabrizio Romano also congratulated the Everton ace.

Branthwaite has made 19 competitive appearances for the Toffees, including six this season.

At just 21, he has his whole career ahead of him, and he’s looking like he could become a star.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool v Everton on the horizon

Elliott and Branthwaite will have to put their friendship on hold in a few weeks’ time, if only for a couple of hours.

After the international break (Saturday 21 October, 12:30pm kickoff), Liverpool host Everton at Anfield, and both sides will be desperate for points and bragging rights.

The Reds will hope to keep challenging at the top of the Premier League table, while the Blues are looking over their shoulder just above the relegation zone.