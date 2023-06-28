Alan Shearer has claimed that Daniel Levy pulled off a ‘genius’ piece of business by tying Harry Kane down on a six-year contract back in 2018.

The former Newcastle United striker has been speaking to The Athletic about Kane’s future at Tottenham amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Kane is entering the final year of his deal at Spurs and Bayern launched a £60 million bid to try and sign Spurs’ talisman yesterday.

Tottenham will face a huge decision over the coming weeks, with 90 Min reporting that the 29-year-old is actively pushing for a move this summer.

Yet, Shearer believes that Levy pulled off a masterstroke by getting Kane to commit his long-term future to Spurs five years ago.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Shearer says Levy pulled off a masterstroke

Speaking to The Athletic, Shearer claimed that Kane’s previous contract extension allowed Spurs to fend off interest from Manchester City two years ago.

But he believes Levy will have to make a huge decision over the England captain’s future this summer due to his contract situation.

“Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, has a reputation in the game as a tough negotiator but this summer represents a crossroads,” he said.

“Tying Harry down to a six-year contract in 2018 was a genius piece of business because it gave the club huge protection when City and others came calling, but it presents them with a dilemma now.

“They could sell him for a decent fee or hold their nerve, gamble on him agreeing new terms and risk him leaving for nothing in a year.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Kane’s contract stopped him from leaving the club two years ago as Levy dug in his heels over his valuation of the player.

But it could be argued that Kane holds more power this summer given the fact he has just one year left on his deal.

Of course, Levy could be willing to take a risk in the hope that the club’s all-time goalscorer has a change of heart over his future this season.

Yet, if the likes of Bayern Munich up their bid considerably, it may give the Spurs chairman something to think about.