Alan Shearer says £27m Arsenal player was fuming about not starting against Everton

Alan Shearer has shared that Arsenal star Leandro Trossard wasn’t happy about not starting against Everton on Sunday.

Shearer was speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast after Arsenal’s win over Everton at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side were much more dominant at Goodison Park than the 1-0 scoreline suggests.

Arsenal failed to create too many clear-cut opportunities, but had the majority of possession and kept Everton at arm’s length.

The Gunners thought they went ahead through Gabriel Martinelli, but an offside in the build-up ruled out the goal.

The Brazilian limped off with an injury in the aftermath of the disallowed goal and he could now miss the North London derby.

Leandro Trossard came on in his place but Alan Shearer has suggested that he was frustrated not to be starting.

The £27m attacker made his case to play from the start much more often with his performance on Sunday.

He was fantastic in possession, driving Arsenal forward and ultimately scoring the winning goal in the second half.

Shearer says Trossard was annoyed not to be starting

Speaking about Mikel Arteta’s selection dilemma, Shearer said: “Well that’s the problem managers have got with squads the size that they are nowadays.

“We interviewed [Leandro] Trossard after the game yesterday at Arsenal and I asked him that question because you can tell that he’s not happy.

“Do you have to accept now as a footballer that in a big team that you’re going to be rotated?

“You might play on a Saturday and then be rested the next weekend. I would have hated that, hated it beyond belief to be left out.”

The focus leading up to the game was the decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya in goal.

However, this took the focus off Kai Havertz dropping out of the team in the only other change made from their win over Manchester United.

Leandro Trossard is now pushing for a start too and Shearer believes he was frustrated to miss out at Goodison Park.

Everyone at Arsenal will be pushing to be in the team against PSV Eindhoven tomorrow when the Gunners return to the Champions League.

The Belgian has surely done enough to earn his place in the team sheet.