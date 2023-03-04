Alan Shearer reacts to Arsenal winning against Bournemouth today











Arsenal produced the most dramatics of wins against Bournemouth today as Reiss Nelson fired in late in the day to win the game.

Nelson produced his big moment in the 99th minute to send The Emirates into raptures and continue Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title.

After Man City had won earlier in the day, the pressure seemed to have got too much for the Gunners as they found themselves behind twice against the Cherries. However, goals from Ben White and then Nelson’s dramatic winner ensured the Gunners kept their cushion at the top.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And reacting to the game for Premier League productions, Alan Shearer claimed The Emirates was like Arsenal had won the league.

“It gives the people within the football club the belief. But it gives the fans belief. You could see the reaction in The Emirates there of the fans, you’d think they’d won the league right there. It’s an unbelievable afternoon for them,” Shearer said.

Nelson will be the hero of the night but for Arsenal in general, Shearer is spot on. The whole stadium seemed to sense the significance of the result. And in the end, it might just turn out to be crucial.

TBR’s View: Shearer bang on about Arsenal

Arsenal have long been written off this season by some but they just keep on producing the goods in these big moments.

Time and again they are being asked questions and time and again they keep responding brilliantly.

Reiss Nelson was the man to take the plaudits but on the whole, Arsenal as a squad can take great credit.

Shearer is right here. The stadium felt like it had won the league. And in the end, it might just prove to be the case.