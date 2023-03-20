Alan Shearer praises Ben White with team of the week selection after Arsenal v Palace











Alan Shearer was full of praise for a few Arsenal players in his latest team of the week selection after they beat Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Gunners roared to yet another Premier League win as they stuck four past Palace. Bukayo Saka got himself another two goals, while Gabi Martinelli and Granit Xhaka also got themselves on the scoresheet.

However, there was more to the performance from Arsenal than just free-flowing attacking. The front players have been exceptional and were again against Palace. But defensively, the Gunners great again.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Leading that charge was England man Ben White. The ex-Brighton star helped himself to an assist to cap off a fine display.

And picking his players in his latest team of the week for the official Premier League site, Shearer said White is getting better and better.

“His impact at right-back is growing on every occasion and he showed brilliant awareness to set up Bukayo Saka’s first goal,” Shearer said on White.

White is believed to earn around £93k-a-week at the Gunners following his £50m move from Brighton.

TBR’s View: Ben White so important for this Arsenal team

The attacking players at Arsenal might be getting all the plaudits but without the likes of White behind them, there’d be no title challenge.

Ben White has been nothing short of brilliant ever since he signed. His absence from the England set up is bizarre.

He is improving every week and after Michael Owen said he was underrated this weekend, Shearer’s inclusion of him here backs up how good he’s been lately.

If Arsenal do seal that Premier League title, then Ben White will have been just as important as any other player.