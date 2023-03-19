Michael Owen says Arsenal defender Ben White is so underrated at the moment











Michael Owen has claimed that Arsenal defender Ben White is going under the radar for the Gunners at the moment.

White once again shone for Arsenal at right-back and he got himself an assist as well. For White, it was the perfect response to a week which has seen him left out of the England set up by Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal paid around £50m for White to sign him from Brighton. At the time, question marks were raised.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, speaking to PL Productions, former England striker Michael Owen has said that White is underrated and a very important player for Arsenal right now.

“Very good. That combination play on that right side is a very important one for Arsenal. White gets forward, links play up a lot of the time and he’s got the pace as well to get back,” Owen said.

“There was a lovely incident late in the game as well where he put a tackle in and he was celebrating that. I feel he’s a bit of an underrated player at the moment for Arsenal.”

White was signed initially as a central defender but has ended up making the right-back slot his own.

TBR’s View: Ben White is brilliant for Arsenal and his England omission is baffling

Ben White doesn’t look like he cares too much. But there is something seriously wrong if he isn’t being picked for England right now.

White looks every bit the quality player at both right and centre-back. As we saw at Brighton and with Leeds when on loan, he is so comfortable with the ball. But equally, he can defend properly as well.

Michael Owen’s comments here are bang on about White. Arsenal have got themselves a fine player in defence and like so many in this squad, he’ll only get better and better.