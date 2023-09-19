‘Nobody talks about’: Pundit says nobody is noticing how good 26-year-old Arsenal ace looks with Declan Rice

Declan Rice arrived at Arsenal as their biggest signing of the summer, and he’s made a real difference in this team so far.

The midfielder has barely put a foot wrong since joining the Gunners, and, importantly, he’s also making other players around him look better.

Indeed, Rice brings a calming presence to this side that allows others to play with fewer jitters, and according to Kevin Campbell speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Oleksandr Zinchenko has struck up a fantastic connection with Rice.

Campbell says that Zinchenko and Rice are forming a fantastic partnership in the middle of the park, and he says that nobody is really talking about how good these two look together.

Rice and Zinchenko are working brilliantly

Campbell gave his verdict on this budding partnership.

“Do you know what nobody talks about. The connection him and Declan Rice are having in the middle of the park. Rice seems to be everywhere, but Zinchenko is the glue that just knits everything together with Rice and Odegaard in there. This guy is the key to that. Is he a better defender than Kieran Tierney? No, he’s not, but he gives us so much more than being a defender,” Campbell said.

Formidable

It has to be said that Arsenal look so calm in the midfield with these two on the pitch.

Yes, neither man is flashy or overly exciting, but they have incredible fundamentals and they always make the right decisions.

Rice was signed to give Arsenal more steel and more ability to control football matches, and, so far, he’s done exactly that.

Rice deserves the world of praise, and so does Zinchenko.