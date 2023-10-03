Alan Shearer left amazed by 26-year-old after West Ham’s weekend win

Alan Shearer has lauded Jarrod Bowen after his performance for West Ham in their win over Sheffield United, insisting that the forward is getting better and better.

Shearer was speaking to the Premier League website as he included the 26-year-old in his team of the week following his display.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen has made an electric start to the campaign with the Hammers. Only Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min have found the back of the net more often than the England international so far this season.

Alan Shearer lauds Jarrod Bowen after West Ham win

Bowen has scored five goals in his opening seven games, including the opener against Sheffield United at the weekend as the Hammers picked up the three points.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It has been a brilliant start to the campaign for Bowen. And that prompted Alan Shearer to include the West Ham attacker in his team of the week.

“He just gets better and better with time. Another goal and a top performance,” Shearer told the Premier League website.

Hammers could have very bright future ahead

It has been a really good start to the season for the Irons. They sit seventh in the table. And they are only five points off the summit of the Premier League at this stage.

It is going to be imperative that they can continue to make progress. They have some amazing players in the likes of Bowen and Lucas Paqueta. And they are bound to be players who attract interest from elsewhere.

The Athletic recently suggested that Liverpool are admirers of Bowen. Jurgen Klopp has previously suggested that he is an ‘unbelievable’ talent – in comments reported by the Evening Standard. And you would not be at all surprised if they were not the only heavyweight interested in signing the former Hull City star.

Bowen is reaching the peak of his career. And if West Ham can keep him over the next few years, they are in with a fantastic chance of enjoying several more special occasions.