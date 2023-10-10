Alan Shearer couldn’t believe what 28-year-old Arsenal player was doing against City

Alan Shearer was perplexed with some of David Raya’s decision making for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday.

Shearer was speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast and highlighted the moment when Raya nearly conceded to Julian Alvarez.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The pundit thought Raya looked shaky for Arsenal and was the only concern on a positive day.

Shearer said: “The only one I thought looked shaky at times was the goalkeeper.

“There was the attack where he got caught on the ball and I thought what on earth was happening here.”

Of course, Raya will be under a lot of scrutiny when starting this season given Aaron Ramsdale is watching on.

Whilst it’s not Raya’s fault, Mikel Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale hasn’t gone down too well with all Arsenal fans.

And that has paved the way for Raya’s performances to be constantly under the microscope.

Shearer will probably understand Raya’s nerves given he did make a mistake in Lens a few days before.

But he’ll be joined by many in thinking he’ll need to improve to stay as number one for Arsenal.

Shearer thought Raya was the only worry for Arsenal against City

Of course, it was still an overwhelmingly positive day for The Gunners, and any improvements will just be small tweaks.

Gabriel Martinelli returned in fine form and deserved all of the praise he received after the game.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images



Moreover, Arsenal fans will be particularly pleased to see the impact that Kai Havertz had when he came on.

The German has had a mixed start to life at the Emirates but was key to Arsenal’s winner.

And Ian Wright has been quick to point out that Havertz could be a strong focal point moving forwards.

Neither Shearer nor any other pundits are calling for Raya to be dropped at Arsenal, he did come through with his clean sheet.

But they will want to see the Spaniard leave his nerves behind after the international break.