Alan Shearer admits £12m Newcastle man has been ‘absolutely sensational’ since he signed

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer admitted during the club’s tie with Borussia Dortmund last night that he can’t believe the impact Kieran Trippier has had.

Shearer was commentating on the match for BBC 5 Live as Eddie Howe’s side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

A coolly taken finish from Felix Nmecha just before half-time decided the contest despite some fantastic work from Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

Off the back of a brilliant performance against Crystal Palace, Newcastle would have hoped to put away the chances they created.

They were phenomenal attacking down the right-hand side that day and at times yesterday was no different.

Miguel Almiron was selected ahead of Jacob Murphy who suffered a serious shoulder injury when he was brought on by Eddie Howe last night.

And once again Kieran Trippier starred for Newcastle against Dortmund and Shearer hailed his impact at the club.

Unfortunately, none of the chance he created were converted and even Callum Wilson wasn’t his normal self in the opposition box.

It suddenly opens up the group once again with Newcastle facing tough trips to Dortmund and PSG to try and qualify for the knockout stages.

Shearer hails Trippier impact at Newcastle vs. Dortmund

Speaking about the £12m defender on the night, Shearer said: “He was the game changer for me for Newcastle.

“He was the one that brought the standards in and certainly brought them up and he’s been absolutely sensational for Newcastle since day one.”

Since Newcastle United’s takeover there are two signings that stand in terms of their impact at the club.

Bruno Guimaraes’s arrival from Lyon signalled the club’s intentions and showed they can attract some incredible talent from other European leagues.

Arguably, Alekander Isak coming in from Real Sociedad continued that trend.

But as Shearer suggested against Dortmund, Kieran Trippier can completely change the mindset of the Newcastle squad and appears to have lifted them since joining from Atletico Madrid.

Shearer recently admitted that the England international took a big risk by joining the club.

It appears to have paid off for both parties considering where they are now compared to when he signed.

Trippier will be hoping that he can continue to lift the side further up the table and maybe even just lead them to their first piece of major silverware in years.