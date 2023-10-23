Alan Shearer has admitted that Kieran Trippier took a big risk by choosing to sign for Newcastle United last year.

Shearer has been speaking about Trippier on Match of the Day 2 and lauded Trippier for his recent displays in a Newcastle shirt.

The Newcastle legend believes Trippier is playing the ‘best football of his career’ at St James’ Park under Eddie Howe.

The 33-year-old has arguably been the best right-back in the Premier League so far this season, having provided six assists in nine games.

Trippier starred once again over the weekend as Newcastle thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0, with the defender grabbing yet another assist.

He’s become an integral part of Howe’s squad after making the switch to Tyneside from Atletico Madrid back in January last year.

Many were surprised by Trippier’s decision to leave Atletico and join Newcastle while they were in a relegation battle.

And Shearer certainly thinks it was a risky move from the Englishman, but one that is paying off now.

Shearer admits Trippier took big risk by signing for Newcastle

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night, Shearer lauded Trippier for his form in a Newcastle shirt of late.

“I haven’t followed his career closely but I have always been aware of him,” he said. “I think the football he is playing now for Newcastle is the best he has played in his whole career.

“He was definitely the game-changer for Newcastle. He was such an important signing and, of course, Eddie knew him and when Eddie had gone over to Atletico Madrid to watch them train he kept in touch with him.

“He has no doubt been the game-changer for Newcastle. When he came in he had won La Liga and there was a proper chance that Newcastle were going to be relegated, so it was a bit of a gamble on his part, and there was no clauses or relegation clauses in his contract.

“It was a gamble because he could have been relegated, so he came in and immediately his attitude changed other players’ attitudes for the better and his professionalism and everything else.

“He is absolutely bossing it at the minute at Newcastle. The fans love him. Defensively nasty, hard to get past.

“He’s been a great leader and going forward some of the balls he is whipping into the box and some of his play down the right is just superb.”

It’s hard to disagree with Shearer’s comments as many eyebrows were raised when Trippier switched Madrid for Newcastle.

But the Magpies have been transformed under Howe over the past year and Trippier has played a vital role in helping them climb up the table so quickly.