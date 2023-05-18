Alan Brazil reacts after hearing Arne Slot is favourite for the Tottenham job











TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has now reacted to the news that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is the favourite for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Spurs seem to be narrowing down their managerial wish list after the club moved to distance themselves from links with Julian Nagelsmann last week.

Arne Slot has emerged as the new front-runner, with The Telegraph reporting that Spurs are stepping up their interest in the Dutchman.

The 44-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Feyenoord as he’s guided them to an Eredivisie title over the likes of Ajax and PSV.

And after hearing that Slot is leading the race to become Tottenham’s next manager, Alan Brazil poked fun at Spurs’ managerial search on TalkSPORT.

Brazil reacts to Slot news

Brazil questioned the number of managers Tottenham have been linked to since Antonio Conte’s departure back in March.

He said: “Cor, how many names have we had?”

And Ally McCoist responded: “Millions!”

Spurs have been linked to a host of managers over the past couple of months, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso all labelled as the favourite for the job at different points.

Of course, all three managers have been ruled out of the race. But Slot seems like a good option for Tottenham.

The Feyenoord boss has done a brilliant job in Holland over the past couple of years, while he also excelled at AZ Alkmaar before making the switch to Rotterdam.

He plays an exciting brand of football while developing younger players, which indicates he would be a good fit at Spurs.

While Spurs have been linked to a host of names, it seems they are identifying similar options, which shows they have a plan at the very least.

