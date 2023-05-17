Report: Tottenham keener than ever to hire 44-year-old manager, he wants a lot of control











Tottenham may finally have found the man they want to replace Antonio Conte.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their interest in Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has been named as a managerial target for Tottenham for quite some time now, and it looks as though Spurs are keener than ever to bring the 44-year-old to north London.

After winning the league with Feyenoord in convincing fashion, it appears that Slot has won himself a number of admirers at Spurs, and it looks like he could well be in line to get the job.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

However, it may not be easy for Spurs to make this appointment happen.

Indeed, Feyenoord are in no rush to lose their manager, while Slot himself has some pretty interesting demands.

Spurs may well double the £3m-a-year offer that Slot currently has on the table, but according to this report, money isn’t all that Slot wants.

The Dutchman is also said to want total control over the first-team, and that’s something that Spurs haven’t been keen to hand to their managers in recent times.

Daniel Levy always has his own say on transfer activity, while Spurs are also actively seeking a replacement for Fabio Paratici after the Italian resigned from his role as the club’s Sporting Director last month – with talks with Tim Steidten currently ongoing according to this report.

Therefore, it will be difficult for Slot to get the control he wants at Spurs, but, if Tottenham truly want the Feyenoord boss to be their new manager, they may have to bow to his demands and let him do the job in his own vision.

With Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso all ruled out as options, Spurs are in danger of letting this managerial search spiral out of control, but hiring Slot could allow the club to steady what is becoming an increasingly unsteady ship.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

