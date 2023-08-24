Alan Brazil has urged Tottenham Hotspur not to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The pundit has been speaking on talkSPORT and claimed Lukaku is a ‘busted flush’ after a disappointing spell at Chelsea.

Tottenham could be in the market for a new striker before the window closes after Harry Kane’s departure earlier this month.

Spurs have been heavily linked with moves for a host of forwards as they bid to bring in competition for Richarlison, with the likes of Gift Orban, Brennan Johnson and Jonathan David all said to be of interest.

But the most surprising striker to be linked with a move to North London this summer is Romelu Lukaku.

Photo by Joosep Martinson – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Football Transfers claimed earlier this month that Spurs are interested in snapping up Lukaku on loan this summer.

But Alan Brazil has urged Ange Postecoglou’s men to steer clear of signing the Chelsea star.

Brazil on Lukaku to Tottenham

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brazil expressed concerns over Tottenham moving for the Belgian striker and advised them to look elsewhere.

“No, no, no, I think he’s a busted flush now,” the pundit said.

Gabriel Agbonlahor then questioned whether a loan move could tempt Spurs as they need competition for Richarlison. But Brazil stuck to his guns.

He said: “Listen, when he was at his best he was strong, he was almost ‘give me the ball’ and he’s smash them in. He’s just lost his way.”

“No, you find someone else,” Brazil added. “I don’t know [who] but you find someone else. I’m not chief scout, Gab [he laughed].”

“I don’t mean that nastily, but no! Tottenham fans will be like ‘What? No way!’. Right away, he’s up against it.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Lukaku made the £97.5 million switch to Chelsea from Inter Milan back in 2021 but endured a difficult first season in West London.

The striker was then sent back on loan to Inter Milan last season and is surplus to requirements under Mauricio Pochettino.

While Lukaku has proven to be a lethal goalscorer throughout his career, it’s difficult to disagree with Brazil on this one.

The 30-year-old doesn’t seem well-suited to Ange Postecoglou’s style of play and it’s a move that wouldn’t go down well with Tottenham supporters.