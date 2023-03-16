Alan Brazil really doesn't want Tottenham to sell 'incredible' player this summer











Alan Brazil says he hopes Tottenham do not sell Harry Kane this summer but would understand if the England captain left.

The ‘incredible‘ Spurs talisman is facing a decision over his future as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Spurs are seemingly facing a change of manager after another trophyless season, and Kane is still waiting for his first major honour.

Brazil told TalkSPORT that he could not begrudge the England captain if he did decide to leave amid frustration over his lack of silverware.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Alan Brazil shares what he would say to Harry Kane if he left Tottenham

He said: “I’ve said all along I don’t want to see Harry leave Spurs but he might just be getting too frustrated now. Champions League, am I going to be in it? Am I going to win anything?

“You know, it might just push him. You know what it’s like when you’re a player and you’ve got agents driving you mad and you think ‘maybe he’s right, maybe I should go there and start winning stuff.’

“I hope not. I hope he stays at Spurs, I really do. I think he’s Tottenham through and through. I don’t want to see him leave but if he did, I would say ‘good luck to you’.”

Even Spurs fans could hardly begrudge Kane if he decided to leave; he is the club’s top scorer in history and has bailed Daniel Levy out time and again since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Perhaps Spurs could appoint a manager who could convince Kane to stay, but it seems whoever comes in will need time to oversee a transitional period.

Kane is approaching the final big contract of his career, and it would be understandable if he went somewhere to try and win trophies, on the back of another frustrating season at Spurs, for fans and players alike.