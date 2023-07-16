Ainsley Maitland Niles sends message to Declan Rice after completing Arsenal move

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has sent a message to Declan Rice after his move to Arsenal was confirmed yesterday.

Rice took to Instagram to celebrate finally making his record-breaking move to the Emirates.

Declan Rice might not be the last player who arrives at the club this summer, but he could be the most important.

The holding midfield role in Mikel Arteta’s side is vital to how they play.

Thomas Partey excelled for much of the season, but his form suffered towards the end of the campaign.

Rice’s superior dribbling ability means he could be an even better option in that position, although his defensive responsibilities are likely to take priority.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has sent a message to Rice as their Arsenal careers didn’t quite overlap.

After coming through the Hale End academy, Maitland-Niles was released in the summer and is still looking for a new club.

However, that didn’t stop the 25-year-old from wishing the England international well as his time at the Emirates begins.

Maitland-Niles sends Rice message after joining Arsenal

Posting on Instagram in his new kit, Rice said: “New Beginnings. COYG.”

Ian Wright loved the announcement, while Maitland-Niles said: “All the best brother you deserve it.”

Maitland-Niles played 132 games for Arsenal and was an important player during some tough times after Arsene Wenger left the club.

However, he said his goodbyes at the club last month, having spent his final season as a Gunner on loan at Southampton.

Maitland-Niles has played with Rice for England but has now seen the 24-year-old replace him in the squad at Arsenal.

He spent much of his time trying to play as a central midfielder but ended up being shifted to wing-back or full-back due to his versatility.

It will be interesting to see where Maitland-Niles ends up before the start of the season.

Arsenal fans will wish him the best, but in Declan Rice, they’ve managed to sign an upgrade this summer.

The anticipation is already building around Rice’s first Arsenal appearance as he gets ready to head to the USA with the rest of the squad for pre-season.