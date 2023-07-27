Leeds United are set to seal their second signing of the summer.

Ethan Ampadu has already joined the Whites, and now, it looks as though Karl Darlow will be the next through the door.

Eddie Howe has already admitted that Darlow could well be joining Leeds in the coming days, and according to Fabrizio Romano, this deal could be announced sooner rather than later.

Indeed, Romano says that Darlow is set to have a medical at Leeds today ahead of a permanent move to Elland Road.

Darlow is set for a medical at Leeds, and barring any unforeseen issues in the medical, he should be announced as a new signing very soon.

Described as a ‘incredible’ goalkeeper by Eddie Howe this week, Darlow could be exactly what Leeds need now.

The Whites have really struggled in the goalkeeping department as of late. Illan Meslier has been prone to a few high-profile errors as of late, and beyond the Frenchman, there isn’t much depth at all.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Kristoffer Klaesson is an unknown quanity, and when you’re chasing promotion, you can’t be gambling with your goalkeeper.

Darlow is a player who has been here and done it all before, he was one of the Championship’s best goalies during his time at Nottingham Forest before taking the league by storm after a move to Newcastle.

Darlow won the league the last time he was in the Championship with the Magpies, and Leeds will be hoping that the stopper can help them do exactly the same this time around.

What Leeds’ starting XI will look like next season remains to be seen, but it sounds as though we now know who their new number one will be – Darlow.