Agents of £45m midfielder Tottenham want to sign are now expecting calls ahead of January

Kalvin Phillips stayed at Manchester City this summer despite a season of struggle last term since moving from Leeds United.

The England international has struggled with injuries and fitness and seems down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, who even moved to sign Mateo Kovavic this summer as well.

And while Phillips is apparently content to fight for his place at City, reports claim his agents are prepping for calls to come from admiring clubs ahead of January.

Agents expecting clubs to call about Kalvin Phillips

According to The Mirror, Phillips’ CAA Stellar agents are expecting to hear from other clubs regarding their client before the window opens.

It’s believed there will be a wealth of interest in Phillips, who will be keen to play ahead of the Euros next summer.

Tottenham are believed to be among the clubs keen on landing Phillips, with reports in recent days claiming he’s admired at Spurs.

Lauded by Jose Mourinho as a ‘fantastic‘ midfielder, Phillips knows he faces a crunch six months or so.

A move necessary

Well, you’d assume a move would be needed for Phillips if he is to keep his place for England. How long he can go on getting picked while not playing is getting more and more baffling for England fans by the minute.

Of course, he is a good midfielder and we aren’t saying he doesn’t warrant being picked by Southgate.

But there comes a time when not getting any minutes has a big effect on everything else and so Phillips really needs to weigh up his next steps.

If there is a move on in January and he can play regular football, then it might well be something Phillips has to take up.