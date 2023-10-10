Agent says 20-year-old Spurs prodigy has announced himself to the football world

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie “has arrived” at the top table of football, according to his agent.

The Spurs talent is represented by Stefano Antonelli, who spoke to Sport Italia about his client’s achievements so far.

Udogie has made the Tottenham left-back berth his own and has looked superb this season, culminating in an Italy senior call-up.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The 20-year-old has linked up with the Azzurri squad ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

Antonelli is proud of what Udogie has achieved so far in his career, with Udinese and now with Tottenham.

The Spurs prodigy could now make his Italy debut in the coming days, and Antonelli urged his client to realise how important this is.

“It’s the crowning achievement of many things,” said the representative.

“He’ll turn 21 on the 28th of November, he has almost 80 games in Serie A and in the Premier League he is 7 for 7.

“The football critics expected his call-up as if it were almost a foregone conclusion.

“Here, however, there is nothing taken for granted: when you get to the national team, you also get to touch the peak of your ambitions and objectives.

“It is an important goal, he knows who Spalletti is and he knows the coach’s way of playing.

“He’s looking forward to representing Italy. With all the calmness, now that he has arrived there he will have to prove that he deserves it.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Our view

When Tottenham signed Udogie, several footballing figures including Fabrizio Romano were tipping him for stardom.

As per the terms of the deal, he stayed put at Udinese last season, but now, we’re finally seeing how good he is in a Tottenham shirt.

Meanwhile, Tottenham legend Micky Hazard has now backed Udogie to become the best Spurs left-back of all time.

It’ll be exciting to see how he continues to develop, both for club and country.