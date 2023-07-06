Micky van de Ven’s agent has now claimed that a move to Tottenham Hotspur would be very good for his client this summer.

Spurs are on the market for two new central defenders. They are in desperate need of reinforcements at the back after finishing last season with the sixth worse defence in the Premier League.

Van de Ven has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, and his agent, Jose Fortes Rodriguez, has had his say about the move while speaking to Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Micky van de Ven’s agent says Tottenham move would be good for his client

Micky van de Ven is high up on Tottenham’s wish list as they look for a new centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano claimed on Twitter yesterday that Spurs have submitted a ‘verbal opening proposal’ to sign the Dutchman, who had a really impressive season at Wolfsburg last time out.

De Telegraaf even reported recently that Van de Ven has already spoken to Ange Postecoglou and was left amazed after the conversation he had with the Spurs boss.

All signs point towards an easy transfer, and Van de Ven’s agent has now fueled the speculation even more.

He said: “We have to talk to VfL (Wolfsburg) first. I think Tottenham would be a good move for Micky. But there is no agreement.

“Hard to say (if he’s leaving soon). We have to talk to VfL.”

TBR View:

Tottenham would definitely be a good move for young Van de Ven.

The Dutchman, still only 22, had a very impressive campaign in the Bundesliga last season. His pace and acceleration are brilliant, while his defending is not too bad either. Football Talent Scout branded his skills as ‘exceptional’.

Tottenham need an upgrade on the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies at the back, and Van de Ven will definitely be one – immediately and in the long run.

However, whether they will be able to agree a deal with Wolfsburg remains to be seen.