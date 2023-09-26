Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was bullied by Tottenham Hotspur’s defenders on Sunday.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT after an intense North London derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham had to share the spoils although both sides will feel they had chances to win it.

At one end, Gabriel Jesus was gifted an opportunity by James Maddison but blasted his shot over the bar.

Brennan Johnson could have marked his full Tottenham debut with a goal, however, he was denied by a stunning David Raya save.

In the end, only one striker on the pitch found the back of the net and he was wearing a Spurs shirt.

Son Heung-min converted twice from Maddison’s passes to peg Arsenal back either side of half-time.

England star Bukayo Saka was the deadly player for the Gunners scoring from the spot and seeing his first-half strike deflected in by Cristian Romero.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah struggled to get into the game and was bullied by Tottenham’s defender.

After being given the nod to start in that role ahead of Gabriel Jesus, he struggled to make any meaningful contribution.

Nketiah bullied by Tottenham defenders

Speaking about the 24-year-old’s performance, Agbonlahor said: “Watching the Spurs game the second half every time the ball was played into [Eddie] Nketiah he was getting bullied, it was getting taken off him, he didn’t have the pace running in behind.

“It was an easy second half for [Micky] Van de Ven and [Cristian] Romero. Gabriel Jesus playing off the left. It was strange. He came off before Nketiah.

“But I just look at their two strikers Arsenal and I don’t think it’s enough going forward.”

Nketiah started the season well when Gabriel Jesus was unavailable due to injury.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Goals against Nottingham Forest and Fulham earned him his first senior England call-up.

However, in the past few matches, Nketiah has struggled and Tottenham’s defenders had little trouble bullying him out of the game.

It’s no surprise that Arsenal are beginning to be linked with other strikers even with the January transfer window months away.

Nketiah may only have a few months left to prove he’s got a future at the Emirates.