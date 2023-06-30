After missing out on Szoboszlai, Newcastle could now move to sign ‘fantastic’ £60m midfielder instead

The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United could turn their attention towards midfielder Khephren Thuram this transfer window.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle have been very interested in Dominik Szoboszlai, but they are apparently set to lose out on the player, with Liverpool due to sign him.

The report goes on to say that the Magpies will continue to monitor the situation of the midfielder in case his possible move to Liverpool falls through.

If it doesn’t, Newcastle have a Plan B. There is apparently a growing acceptance that they will have to look elsewhere and this has turned their attention towards Thuram. Newcastle could make a move for him. The report says that he apparently has a £60m price tag.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle could move to sign Khephren Thuram

The ‘fantastic‘ midfielder is highly-rated. He has massively impressed and Newcastle are not the only club interested. Reports have also linked Thuram with Liverpool.

It will be really interesting to see how this works out for Newcastle. Its been a crazy couple of weeks for the club who will be battling in the Champions League.

They are reportedly close to signing Sandro Tonali for £60million. Despite missing out on Szoboszlai, the club still want to improve their midfield.

If they spend another £60million on Thuram then it is a huge statement of intent from the club. They clearly want to make sure they are consistently battling for the top four.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thuram, who is still only 22 years-old, would be a great signing for the club. He would add some top quality in the midfield. He is great at defending in the middle of the pitch and this would be a great asset for the club.

It looks like it could be a really exciting summer for fans of the club as they prepare for a big campaign next season.