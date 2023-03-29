After Pochettino, Real Madrid are looking at another Tottenham manager target – Fabrizio Romano











Real Madrid now want another Tottenham Hotspur manager target after being linked with Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Real Madrid and their search for a new manager if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the club.

As ever, Ancelotti’s job at the Bernabeu isn’t safe, while he also has an offer on the table from the Brazil national team too.

According to Romano, Madrid are sticking by Ancelotti for now, but there are a few candidates they are considering including Pochettino and Spurs target, Julian Nagelsmann.

Madrid fans of Nagelsmann

The journalist shared what he knows about this situation.

“Let’s wait and see, there is nothing very clear yet. Carlo Ancelotti will be the Madrid manager until the end of the season, the idea is to protect Carlo Ancelotti, they are focused on the final part of this season,” Romano said.

“Then at the end of the season, in June the picture will be clear and Ancelotti has to decide because he has this opportunity with the Brazil national team. For Madrid it’s time to have some potential options in case Ancelotti leaves. Thomas Tuchel was one of them, Mauricio Pochettino is one of them because he’s a manager who is appreciated internally at Real Madrid, for Nagelsmann, the name is around now because he has always been appreciated by the board at Real Madrid, but there are no direct contacts.”

Worth waiting

It has been reported in recent days that Nagelsmann wants to wait until he takes his new job, and now we can see why.

Indeed, if the chance to manage a team like Real Madrid is on the horizon, you’re bound to have a bit of patience to see how this one pans out.

With all due respect to Spurs, Madrid are in a completely different stratosphere to Tottenham when it comes to stature, and if Nagelsmann has to choose between the two clubs, there may not be much competition here.

It sounds like Los Blancos could be a real thorn in Tottenham’s side as they continue to look for a new manager.

