Real Madrid are now eyeing 51-year-old manager Tottenham want











Tottenham Hotspur may have a battle on their hands if they hope to appoint Mauricio Pochettino for a second time, with Real Madrid now considering the Argentinian.

Spurs look set to be on the hunt for a new manager imminently. The Times reports that Antonio Conte‘s departure is expected to be imminent following his outburst at the weekend.

Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, one of the names in contention to replace Conte at Tottenham is Mauricio Pochettino. The 51-year-old remains an incredibly popular figure in North London following his spell in charge. Certainly, few managers have captured the imagination of the fanbase quite like Pochettino over the last few decades.

Real Madrid could battle Tottenham for Pochettino

But it seems that Tottenham may face a fight to bring him back. The Times reports that Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is in doubt. And should he leave, Pochettino is high up on their list.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spurs fans may be imploring the club to act now to get Pochettino back as soon as possible. But The Times does note that any manager is unlikely to want the job at this stage of the season, meaning Ryan Mason could see out the campaign.

Certainly, plenty of Tottenham supporters would be devastated if they missed out on Pochettino. He has shown that he can lead Spurs towards great things. However, he arguably did not receive the backing he needed when the opportunity came.

He would certainly go a long way to uniting the fanbase again. And with that, there would be huge disappointment if he ended up at the Bernabeu.

Tottenham do have other names in the frame. And it is important to note that there will be some fans who feel that they should not go back to Pochettino.

But you can certainly understand why some feel that he is the standout candidate for the club right now.