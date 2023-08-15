After Moises Caicedo blow, £40m midfielder is now ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano claims Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool in the final weeks of the summer window.

The transfer insider took to social media platform X on Tuesday morning and shared an update on Kone’s future.

Of course, it’s been a testing few days for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool have seemingly missed out on their top two midfield targets.

Indeed, Moises Caicedo completed a switch to Chelsea yesterday after Liverpool had agreed a £110 million fee with Brighton over the weekend.

And after cooling their interest in Romeo Lavia to pursue Caicedo, the Southampton midfielder has decided he also wants to join Chelsea this summer.

Now, Liverpool have just over two weeks to bring in a holding midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

And Romano has suggested they could rekindle their interest in Manu Kone.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Kone ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool

Romano claims that Kone is finally back in Monchengladbach training after picking up an injury.

Liverpool have already explored a deal to sign the Frenchman and after a difficult few days in the transfer market, he is ‘one to watch’ for Klopp’s men.

Kone has impressed in the Bundesliga with Monchengladbach and has been described as a ‘very strong’ midfielder.

The 22-year-old could also be available for around £40 million, making him a fear cheaper option than Caicedo.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, it will be a huge blow for Klopp to miss out on both Caicedo and Lavia to Chelsea.

A deal for Lavia was there to be done for the Reds too, but they will now have to explore alternative options.

Kone would fit the bill as a tireless holding midfielder who could protect Liverpool’s backline.

But it remains to be seen whether the Reds will revisit their interest, especially as the player has just returned from a spell on the sidelines.