Liverpool usually have all of their ducks in a row at the start of a season, but, this time around, there’s a bit of turmoil around Anfield as we edge closer to deadline day.

Indeed, the Reds need a new midfielder, while their star player is being linked with a move away from Anfield at the last minute.

Mo Salah continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and this rumour is gaining momentum in the final days of the window.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on Kick, there may not be too much to worry about on this front.

According to Romano, sources at Liverpool have consistently been telling him that Salah is not for sale and that he is a part of Liverpool’s long-term project going forwards.

Not for sale

Romano shared what he knows about Salah.

“Jurgen Klopp sent a very clear message on Friday in the press conference, he said he was untouchable, he’s not for sale. That is the message from the manager, and this is still the message from the club, speaking to Liverpool sources they keep on saying that Mo Salah is not for sale and that Mo Salah is a part of the project,” Romano said.

Everybody has a price

Liverpool may not want to sell Salah right now, but the reality is that everyone has a price, and the Saudi clubs are willing to test each and every club’s resolve this summer.

Salah is untouchable, but when you’re talking about an infinite pot of cash, there’s no such thing as being truly untouchable.

Of course, whether or not a Saudi club decides to pay huge money for Salah remains to be seen, but if a record bid arrives for the Egyptian, Liverpool’s stance could change quickly here.