Liverpool’s rebuild this summer has mainly been centred around their midfield, but it now looks as though they may be shifting their focus towards their defence.

Indeed, reports on Wednesday have suggested that the Reds are stepping up their interest in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, and he’s not the only centre-back on the agenda at Anfield.

According to TuttoSport, Liverpool are also preparing a bid for Perr Schuurs from Torino.

Schuurs has been linked with Liverpool for a little while now. Hailed as an ‘incredible’ defender in the past, he could be just what the doctor ordered at Anfield.

As with any defender coming from Serie A, one of Schuurs main attributes is his ability to read the game. Albeit he isn’t blessed with the pace of a player like Ibrahima Konate, he does have the IQ to snuff out any danger before it becomes too big of an issue.

At the age of just 23, Schuurs has so much room to grow and improve, and a move to Liverpool may see him reach his full potential, especially if he is mentored by his fellow countryman, Virgil van Dijk.

Despite his exploits in Serie A, Schuurs is yet to make his debut for the Netherlands, but a move to Anfield would certainly boost his international hopes, especially if he forms some sort of partnership with Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Of course, whether or not this move comes off remains to be seen. At a price of around €30m (£27m) this is an affordable transfer for the Reds, but with the links to Colwill persisting, the Merseyside club may have to go for one or the other in this scenario.

Defensive reinforcements appear to be on their way at Anfield.