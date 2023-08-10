After Harry Kane, another Tottenham player has now just entered talks to leave today

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele may be the latest player to begin an exit from the club following an approach from Fenerbahce.

That’s according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who shared the update on X.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sabuncuoglu said: “Fenerbahce started official contacts for Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele.”

Of course Ndombele’s links to Fenerbahce come after the sensational news regarding Harry Kane at Tottenham.

In a historic day for the club, they have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for their captain according to reports.

In a saga that has dominated the summer, we may now be close to a conclusion in that deal.

It remains to be seen if Kane will choose to leave or stay, but we should have an imminent decision either way.

Whilst it isn’t so clear with Kane, it does seem that Tottenham are ready to sanction the departure of Ndombele.

Fenerbahce’s contact for the Tottenham player seemingly comes after manager Ange Postecoglou has decided he can leave.

There were slightly conflicting reports over Ndombele’s departure in the past few weeks, but it now seems he can leave the club.

Tottenham’s decision to allow Ndombele to leave may be partly due to his very high wages.

Ndombele has two years remaining on a £200k-a-week contract which makes him the joint highest earner at the club with Harry Kane.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Therefore, given Ndombele is likely to play a bit part role at Spurs if he stays, his wage does seem too costly.

Ndombele did enjoy a successful loan spell winning the Serie A with Napoli last season and a fresh start may be just what he now needs.

Whilst Fenerbahce’s approach for Ndombele seems in it’s early stages, you’d think Tottenham would be unlikely to stand in their way.

It was always going to be a summer of change for Spurs switching from Antonio Conte’s squad to Postecoglou.

However, there’s probably more uncertainty than anyone expected.