After Conor Gallagher, another £35m England international is keen to join West Ham

Manchester United star Harry Maguire is reportedly keen on a switch to West Ham United this summer.

That’s according to i Sport, which claims that the prospect of linking up with David Moyes ‘appeals’ to Maguire.

West Ham have been linked with a move for the England international over the past week, with Moyes looking to bolster his backline.

Indeed, The Independent reported over the weekend that the Hammers are eyeing a move for Maguire, with a potential loan deal on the table.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 30-year-old was stripped of the United captaincy over the weekend and looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

And it seems he would be keen on a switch to the London Stadium.

Maguire keen on West Ham move

West Ham have already had a loan bid for Maguire knocked back by United, according to i Sport.

But it’s noted that a move to East London and a potential link-up with Moyes ‘appeals’ to Maguire.

It comes after journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that fellow England star Conor Gallagher is also keen on a switch to West Ham.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Maguire has struggled for form and confidence over the past year, which has led to him losing his place in Erik ten Hag’s side.

The £35 million-rated defender will be keen to move on this summer and play regular first-team football to avoid missing out on England’s Euros campaign next year.

West Ham will need added depth at centre-back after booking their place in the Europa League for the upcoming season.

Both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd have performed well together, but Maguire would provide Moyes with another top-quality option.