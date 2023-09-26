After Caicedo and Lavia, another Liverpool transfer target says he wants to join Chelsea

Chelsea fans had a lot of fun in the summer after luring Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia away from Liverpool, and they could do that again now with Patrick Dorgu.

The Reds’ top two midfield targets in the summer were Caicedo and Lavia. They went big on both of them, but the two players decided to reject Jurgen Klopp and moved to Chelsea instead.

History could repeat itself soon.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool target Patrick Dorgu says his dream is to play for Chelsea

Liverpool are among many clubs interested in signing Leece’s Patrick Dorgu.

The 18-year-old is a huge talent. He made his Serie A debut for Leece at the start of this season, but things could have been very different had his agent not intervened in the summer.

In June, Dorgu’s agent Kingsley Ogbodo claimed that Liverpool really wanted to sign him after watching him play. He revealed that Manchester City and Barcelona were also interested in him.

However, Ogbodo claims he advised his young client to snub Liverpool as moving there would mean he would only play for the U23s, not the first team.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona are still said to be watching young Dorgu, but the defender has his eye on another Premier League – he has come out and claimed that his dream is to play for Chelsea.

Dorgu told Ekstra Bladet: “Chelsea is my dream to play for.

“I’ve been a fan of them for over ten years, so playing for them would be a huge dream.”

Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

TBR View:

The last thing Liverpool fans would want to see is for another one of their targets to join Chelsea.

The Reds were so close to signing Moises Caicedo in the summer. They had a deal agreed with Brighton and Hove Albion, who had given the Ecuadorian permission to go and have a medical at Anfield.

However, just when the move looked like a formality, Caicedo decided that he did not want to join Liverpool – he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia did the same soon after, dealing a huge blow to Klopp’s side.

Liverpool recovered well in the window, but thinking about those crazy few days still irks many of their fans.