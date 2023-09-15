After Bruno Guimaraes, ‘new contract talks’ have begun with ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle player

Talks are continuing with Bruno Guimaraes and now Newcastle are focusing on extending the contract of another key Newcastle player.

Newcastle have an abundance of top players in their team, including new signings. One player who has massively improved under manager Eddie Howe is Joelinton.

Now, reports from The Telegraph are claiming that the Magpies want to extend his current contract at the club.

Apparently ‘new contract talks have also begun’ with the midfielder. No doubt the player will be keen to stay at Newcastle.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Newcastle begin contract talks with Joelinton

The ‘unbelievable‘ player, who signed for around £40million was a pivotal player in helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season.

He originally signed as a forward, where he struggled, but since moving to the midfield he has been a revelation. Joelinton has also been good on the wing.

The versatility of the 27 year-old has been crucial and it is no shock to see Newcastle want to extend his contract.

He has two years left on his current deal but extending it would mean that they can keep him in the squad for many years.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Extending the contract of their current stars is just as crucial as bringing new talent to the club so it is good to see Newcastle doing just that.

Hopefully contract talks with Joelinton are sorted quickly so that he can focus on playing at his best for Newcastle.