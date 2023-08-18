After Arteta blocked club’s move for Arsenal star, they’re trying to sign £32m Tottenham player instead

Real Sociedad have reportedly turned their attention to Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon after a move for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney was blocked by Mikel Arteta.

The two left-backs in North London are both expected to leave this month. They’ve been linked with multiple clubs recently, and one of them could end up in Spain.

Noticias De Gipuzkoa share the latest on the situation.

Real Sociedad want Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon after failing to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal

Real Sociedad’s priority over the last few weeks has been a new left-back.

La Real have been heavily linked with a move to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta appeared to rule that move out yesterday by claiming the Scotsman is in his plans.

The report highlights the Arsenal manager’s claims and as a result, it has been revealed that Sociedad have decided to look for a different left-back.

Next on their list is Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon, and the report claims the Spanish defender, who joined Spurs for £32 million (Sky Sports), is the preferred option now.

Whether that will be on a loan deal or a permanent transfer, however, remains to be seen.

TBR View:

A move away from their respective North London clubs is the best thing for both Sergio Reguilon and Kieran Tierney this month.

The Arsenal man is behind Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and perhaps even Jakub Kiwior in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Reguilon too is not the first choice at Tottenham, with new-boy Destiny Udogie really impressing in pre-season and in the opening game.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with the two defenders, but as things stand, it looks like Reguilon is closer to a move than Tierney.