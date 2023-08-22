Leeds United fans have been told to look out for 17-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew this season.

Journalist Joe Donnohue was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast about the club’s youngsters.

The summer hasn’t quite gone to plan for Leeds after their relegation to the Premier League.

The takeover by 49ers Enterprises took longer than expected to be ratified, meaning new manager Daniel Farke had to be patient when it came to signings.

Unfortunately, more than a month later there’s still only been four additions to his squad.

A lot more players have gone the other way, meaning Farke’s squads have included several academy graduates on each matchday.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, with Archie Gray partnering Ethan Ampadu in midfield and doing brilliantly so far.

Leo Hjelde, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins have also been awarded minutes this season.

But Leeds have been told that 17-year-old Charlie Crew could be another player that’s about to have a breakout season.

The young midfielder is expected to step into Gray’s role in the Under-21s this campaign.

The Thorp Arch academy has produced plenty of gems over the years and the Welshman will hope he’s the next player to make that step up.

Crew tipped to have breakout season at Leeds

Journalist Graham Smyth asked colleague Joe Donnohue who could have a big season in the academy this year and said: “I would say that the easy answer would be Luca Thomas because he got a hat trick in that first game.

“My breakout player I think will be Charlie Crew, the young Welshman who will largely operate at the base of midfield but I think will fill in the role that Archie Gray played for the Under-21s previously.

“He was very, very good at the Under-17 Euros for Wales, he’s their skipper at that age group.

“He was promoted temporarily to the squad of the Welsh Under-21s over the summer, signed his first pro deal and he’s a very, very tidy operator, can progress the ball really well and has just turned 17 as well.

“So, he’s one to look out for in midfielder for Leeds’s Under-21s this year.”

Donnohue is also the host and regular contributor to the brilliant Scouted Football and his expertise on youth football means Leeds should be getting excited about Crew this season.

The teenager has a big role to play if he’s expected to replace Archie Gray, but as mentioned he’s already playing years above his age group at international level.

He signed a professional deal last month and looks set to be a regular player in the revamped Premier League 2 competition this year.