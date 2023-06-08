After Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool now talking to ‘very strong’ £40m player’s agent

Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Liverpool have held talks with Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone’s agent, after wrapping up a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are wasting no time ahead of the summer transfer window as they have announced the signing of Brighton star Mac Allister.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have snapped up the Argentine for just £35 million.

Of course, the midfield seems to be Liverpool’s top priority after losing the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And it seems they are already lining up a possible move for another talented midfielder in Manu Kone.

Liverpool speaking to Kone’s agent

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport that the Reds have already held talks with Kone’s agent over a summer switch.

“I think the clear message would be if he’s a player that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign, then the answer would be yes,” he said. “There have been talks with his representatives.

“The fact he’s available probably for a price tag that is a fraction compared to someone like Mason Mount, I think it would represent really good business for Liverpool.”

Liverpool have endured a difficult campaign where they missed out on Champions League football and struggled to find any real consistency.

Their weaknesses in the middle of the park were evident over the course of the campaign as Klopp struggled to find the right balance.

Of course, Mac Allister is expected to be an astute addition and should hit the ground running after several seasons in the Premier League with Brighton.

But there would be more of an element of risk should they decide to firm up their interest in Kone.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Monchengladbach though and has been labelled a ‘very strong’ midfielder.

He’s starred in the Bundesliga this season and would be a useful option for Klopp given his ability to play different roles in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman could also be available for just £40 million this summer and at that price, he will be an attractive option for Liverpool.