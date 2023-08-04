After Alejo Veliz, Tottenham scouts now really like ‘incredible’ striker too – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur scouts are reportedly big fans of KAA Gent striker Gift Orban.

Spurs have their eyes open for new strikers at the moment. A deal for Rosario Central forward Alejo Veliz has reportedly been agreed and he’s on his way to North London.

Tottenham, however, may not be done just there. Romano claimed on the AMP app yesterday that they are considering many other names, including Orban.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham scouts appreciate Gift Orban

Alejo Veliz will be a really exciting signing for Tottenham, and Gift Orban would arguably be the same.

The 21-year-old Nigerian had an excellent campaign for Gent in Belgium last season. He scored 20 goals in all competitions and has impressed everybody.

Orban is due a big move away from Gent, and Tottenham’s interest in him shows the new direction Ange Postecoglou is trying to take the club in.

No move has been made just yet, but Romano claimed that among a number of names being considered by Spurs, the recruitment team really like young Orban.

He said: “From what I’m hearing, people in the club are considering many names.

“The scouting team appreciates Gift Orban.”

Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham’s priority right now has to be to keep hold of Harry Kane.

If the Englishman stays put, they don’t really need to bring in another striker, especially with young Veliz said to be coming in very, very soon.

Gift Orban has a lot of potential and Tottenham are right to keep an eye on him. However, we just can’t see how he’d fit in even if Kane does leave, as Postecoglou will likely then look for an elite forward to replace him. The Nigerian is not that yet.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham will make a move for Orban at some point in the coming weeks.