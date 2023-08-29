‘Advanced’: 21-year-old now close to joining Rennes for £10m, after claims Celtic wanted him – journalist

With Celtic looking to add extra quality to the first team this summer, many Celtic fans would have been hoping that Swiss u21 international midfielder, Fabian Rieder, could have been one the club would have pushed to capture.

The 21-year-old was linked to Celtic earlier in the summer [The Sun] and whilst the youngster’s preferred destination appeared to be the Bundesliga, his hopes of landing his dream move were dashed as Borussia Monchengladbach’s interest in him cooled.

But now, it seems that Rieder is set to join French Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £10m move according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg took to social media outlet X to post the following update on the young midfielder, “Fabian Rieder in advanced negotiations with @staderennais now!

“The club is pushing for the 21 y/o. Talks about a transfer fee of around €12m.

“Nothing signed yet. He should replace Lovro Majer. Rieder keen on the move. “He will play with @BSC_YB against Haifa tomorrow.”

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rieder would have added that quality that Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, so desperately needs. Even at £10m, the club can afford to push the boat out this summer after receiving £25m for Portuguese winger, Jota.

And at just 21 years of age, Rieder would fit into Celtic’s model of buying young talent and selling them on for a profit as the young Swiss youngster is ‘hot property‘ in Europe this summer.

Meanwhile, Celtic are set to land Honduran international, Luis Palma this week. The 23-year-old was spotted boarding a flight to Glasgow to seal a deal to bring him to the Scottish champions and, barring any last-minute hiccups, he could be set to make his debut at Ibrox for this coming Sunday’s derby against Rangers.

