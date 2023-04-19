Alan Shearer raves over Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold











Pundit Alan Shearer has been raving over Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following his performance in the Premier League against Leeds.

The full-back was on great form against Leeds as manager Jurgen Klopp gave him a more attacking role. He selected him more as a midfielder.

The Liverpool player managed to pick up two assists in the game, and it will now leave many wondering whether he will stay in this role in the future.

With games against Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham coming up, Alexander-Arnold definitely has the opportunity to pick up some more goal contributions.

Alan Shearer praises Trent Alexander-Arnold

Each week, Shearer picks a team of the week. Within this team, he selected Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold for his performance vs Leeds.

Writing for the Premier League, Shearer praised Alexander-Arnold as he said: “He looks back to his best after getting a more central and creative role, setting up two of Liverpool’s six goals.”

Last season, the 24 year old managed 12 assists in the Premier League. With him currently only on five, he has a lot of catching up to do. If he continues to produce performances like the one against Leeds, then there is no doubting that he could match this tally.

He is a key asset to Klopp’s team, so the manager will be hoping he can continue this form. With the club currently not in a European qualification spot, they really need to produce a run of wins to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

This is a very tough ask as they have been very inconsistent this season. It also doesn’t help that teams like Newcastle and Aston Villa are challenging at the top.

