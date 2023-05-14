Adam Forshaw absolutely loved £30k-a-week Leeds United man’s performance vs Newcastle yesterday











Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw was a big fan of teammate Sam Greenwood’s performance yesterday.

The young Leeds star took to Instagram after their 2-2 draw with Champions League-chasing Newcastle United.

It was a huge game at both ends of the Premier League.

A win for Newcastle would have almost guaranteed their place in the top four with Liverpool chasing them down.

At the bottom, Leeds knew that only a win would take them out of the bottom three.

Luke Ayling opened the scoring after seven minutes on Sam Allardyce’s home debut.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It was then a tale of three penalties as Patrick Bamford failed to convert his chance and double the home side’s lead.

Callum Wilson made him pay by scoring both of his spot-kicks either side of half-time.

A heavily deflected Rasmus Kristensen earned Leeds a point as they held on after Junior Firpo’s red card.

Sam Greenwood was introduced to the Leeds starting line-up yesterday and Adam Forshaw enjoyed his performance.

The versatile £30,000-a-week midfielder has provided goals and assists this season.

Sam Allardyce putting his faith in him in such an important game is a great stage at this point in his career.

Forshaw loved Leeds star Greenwood’s performance

After the match, Greenwood posted on social media and said: “Believe Leeds. Loved walking the little brother out today. Let’s keep pushing!!!”

Adam Forshaw posted a love heart emoji and was a big fan of what he saw from the 21-year-old.

Leeds United star Adam Forshaw loved Sam Greenwood’s performance. Cr. (username) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Greenwood has earned praise from his senior teammates throughout the season.

Junior Firpo and Illan Meslier have joined Forshaw in enjoying Greenwood’s performance for Leeds throughout the campaign.

Leeds will be hoping that they get some favourable results elsewhere in the league this weekend.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

They have just two games left to maintain their Premier League status against West Ham and Tottenham.

The Hammers are virtually safe and may have a European final to concentrate on by then.

Tottenham will likely be playing for a place in Europe themselves and are unlikely to go easy on Leeds.

It’s set to be another heart-wrenching end to a Premier League campaign at Elland Road.

They’ll be hoping for a similar outcome to when they beat Brentford 12 months ago.

Show all