'Actually': David Ornstein now shares what Tottenham have really paid to sign Brennan Johnson
'Actually': David Ornstein now shares what Tottenham have really paid to sign Brennan Johnson

Lee Connor

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest today.

The Reds hitman is on his way to London to sort out a medical and complete his move to Spurs in what is expected to be a deal worth more than £40m for Forest.

For Steve Cooper, it is a bitter blow to lose such a player. However, with big money and big clubs sniffing, it’s always going to be hard for Forest to keep their top stars.

Multiple reports have speculated on the fee for Johnson. Those reports vary between the £40m-45m mark.

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has just taken to his X account to confirm that the fee is even more than what is being reported elsewhere.

Ornstein has indeed confirmed that Tottenham will pay a £47.5m fixed fee for Johnson, with no add-ons.

It very much seems, then, that Tottenham are reinvesting some of that money they got for Harry Kane into the squad immediately.

Johnson will bring yet more attacking threat to the attacking third for Tottenham. After losing Kane, Ange Postecoglou has been keen to try and replace Kane by finding players who bring something different to the table.

James Maddison has started the season well in that sense and Postecoglou will be hoping Johnson can further cushion the blow from Kane leaving.

