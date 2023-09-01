‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms Brennan Johnson to Tottenham deal is done

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson for around £45m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Johnson has been the number one target for Tottenham in the last few weeks and it seems Spurs have finally got their man.

Taking to his X account just now, Fabrizio Romano has given the three words all Tottenham fans wanted to hear when it comes to Johnson with his famous ‘here we go’.

The Welsh international shone for Forest last season as they stayed in the Premier League. However, interest quickly became apparent this summer and it seems Spurs have got their man.

Forest will now move for Ibrahim Sangare with some of the money as they look to strengthen their own squad.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham, meanwhile, could still move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as they press on with getting business done before the deadline.

Spurs have had a busy end to the window and after selling Harry Kane, have moved to try and replace some of the goals lost in the team.

Johnson will help lower the burden on the likes of Son and Richarlison at the top of the pitch.