'Absolutely': Tottenham now keen on 58-year-old boss who once said he'd definitely want to manage Spurs











According to Kicker, Jurgen Klinsmann is a surprise name on Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial shortlist.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the 58-year-old has had his hat in the ring when it comes to the Spurs managerial job.

Indeed, Klinsmann has previously admitted that he’s spoken to Daniel Levy about the job when doing punditry for the BBC during Euro 2020, and it seems as though he’s very keen on the idea of managing Tottenham.

The German admitted during his punditry that he’d ‘absolutely’ be interested in going back to Spurs, claiming that the club has a very strong place in his heart.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

Klinsmann keen on Spurs

The German spoke about taking the Tottenham job back in 2021.

“I called him [Levy] after he let Mourinho go,” said Klinsmann.

“I said ‘Daniel, what’s the case now?’ and he said ‘I have so much to do right now, I have to sort things out at the club and let’s talk later on’.

“Then I saw all the different names walking in and talking and walking out. And the same still today, Spurs is in my heart, absolutely I would consider that, but nobody can force him.”

“But you’d be interested?” Gary Lineker asked.

“Absolutely,” Klinsmann concluded.

Loves the club

Say what you will about Klinsmann’s managerial ability, you can’t knock the passion that he has for Tottenham.

He loved the club during his time there as a player, the fanbase still adores him and he would bring a new-found passion and connection on that touchline.

Yes, it’s a sentimental pick, but sometimes the sentimental pick is the right one.

Unfortunately for Klinsmann, he’s not the top option when it comes to sentimentality though as that would be Mauricio Pochettino who is, quite clearly, the man the fans want through the door.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

