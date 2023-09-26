Brentford striker Ivan Toney now wants to leave Brentford amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to journalist John Cross, speaking to Sky Sports, via Football London.

Arsenal had some big decisions to make this summer when it came to their centre-forward options.

They had three senior strikers to choose from between Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun.

Balogun was returning to a very successful loan spell at Stade Reims and ended up joining Monaco as his minutes weren’t guaranteed.

Based on Arsenal’s performances this season so far, they’ve gone from looking to offload strikers to potentially wanting to bring one in.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with Arsenal and could now leave the club in January.

In fact, the 27-year-old was subject to plenty of interest from the Gunners in the summer, however, they didn’t make a move because of his ban.

Toney wants to leave Brentford amid Arsenal interest

Speaking about the England international’s future, Cross said: “I think Brentford have been fantastic for him and I think they’ve been incredibly supportive through this whole process.

“I think they’ve acted incredibly admirably but it seems to be that [Ivan] Toney has his eyes set on joining a club with bigger ambitions dare I say it, one aiming for the Champions League.

“Arsenal certainly like him, I think that if he’d been available, i.e. he hadn’t been serving a ban for those FA betting breaches, then I think they would have bid for him last summer.”

Described by Ray Parlour as an ‘absolutely perfect’ player for Arsenal on TalkSPORT, interest is only going to ramp up in the striker as the next transfer window approaches.

His future appears to be away from the Gtech Community Stadium which is going to put several clubs on high alert.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

If Ivan Toney is set to leave Brentford then Arsenal need to find the cash to make their move in January.

There are differences between their squad and Manchester City’s, but the most glaring is the absence of a prolific striker.

Toney could be that man for Arteta, although he may lack some match sharpness after months without featuring for his current club.