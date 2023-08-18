‘Absolutely brilliant’ Tottenham attacking target hands in transfer request

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto in recent days.

London World reported that Spurs could make a move for the Italy international.

Tottenham are apparently looking to bolster their attacking ranks after losing Harry Kane.

Now, Sky Sports have just issued an update which could come as a boost for Spurs.

On Friday night, they reported that Gnonto has handed in a written transfer request to Leeds.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The reported Tottenham target is said to be unhappy at not being allowed to move clubs.

Everton were previously in talks over Gnonto, but Leeds reportedly ended those last week.

They insisted the player was not for sale. Since then, he has allegedly made himself unavailable for selection.

Our view

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their attacking ranks, and Gnonto is a good shout for Spurs.

After joining Leeds as a prospect for the future, he quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his dazzling displays.

Micah Richards labelled the youngster as one of the signings of the season back in February.

“This lad, Gnonto – he is a livewire. Absolutely brilliant. He’s outstanding,” Richards said on Sky Sports.

“You just look at created chances, dribbles, he’s got absolutely everything. You know what it is? He’s fearless.

“When he comes on the pitch he’s like ‘I’m going to run at you, I don’t care which defender I’m playing against – I’m going to go both ways’. He’s been one of the signings of the season, excellent.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, it doesn’t look as though Gnonto has a future at Elland Road, and handing in a transfer request shows how keen he is to leave.

Tottenham will certainly sense an opportunity to make a move, though they’ll likely have to fork out a fair amount for him.