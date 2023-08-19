‘Absolutely brilliant’ Spurs target has now been identified as a potential option by Jose Mourinho

One attacking player that Tottenham are targeting this summer has now become an option for a Serie A side this summer.

Tottenham have been recently linked to Wilfried Gnonto this transfer window. The player has apparently submitted a transfer request at his current club as he aims to play at a higher level.

Now, corrieredellosport are reporting that AS Roma are now targeting the player. The report goes on to say that Gnonto is now an option for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The former Spurs manager sees the forward as a potential option this summer transfer window, as they look to bolster their attack.

Spurs target Gnonto attracting interest from Roma

The young Italian attacker is very highly-rated. He was hailed as ‘absolutely brilliant‘ by pundit Micah Richards on Sky Sports.

The 19 year-old, who has already featured 12 times for Italy, would not be a direct Harry Kane replacement but he would definitely add some top quality at Spurs.

Gnonto has a very high-ceiling and under an exciting progressive manager like Postcoglou, the winger would thrive.

With Kane gone, Spurs need a couple of attacking signings to replace all the qualities that the forward had.

It has been a crazy summer for Spurs, but if they could get