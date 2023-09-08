‘Absolutely brilliant’ Liverpool player now set to sign new long-term contract

New reports suggest that Liverpool want to extend the contract of one of their defenders and that the player has already accepted the new deal.

Liverpool made some top signings this summer and their squad is looking a lot better than it did at the end of last season.

Now, The Athletic are reporting that they are trying to extend the contract of left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and both parties are already in talks.

The report goes on to say that the new deal is reward for the impact he has made since he moved to the club. Apparently, Tsimikas has agreed a two-year extension on his current contract. It will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Konstantinos Tsimikas agrees new Liverpool contract

It is no doubt a positive for all parties that the Greece international is committing his future to the club and now staying for at least four more years.

The 27 year-old has managed to make 62 appearances for Liverpool and he has also managed 12 assists for the club.

He has also been seen as cover for Andy Robertson but he has enjoyed this role and has also been given numerous opportunities when Klopp felt like it was the right tactic to make.

Not only does this move help keep the squad depth to a high level at the club but it also shows that they want to make sure they have a top squad for many years.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The ‘absolutely brilliant‘ (Sky Sports) left-back has been good when involved in the team and also makes sure Liverpool do not lose too much quality when Robertson is not playing.

Hopefully his contract will be confirmed soon and Liverpool can focus on potentially extending contracts of other players.