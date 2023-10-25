‘Absolute trojan’: ESPN pundit seriously impressed with 24-year-old Arsenal player v Sevilla last night

Arsenal won against Sevilla last night as a number of their top players stepped up to the plate in the Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus was one of the stars of the show as he scored and assisted on the night to show his class before going off injured.

Others, such as William Saliba and Gabriel were solid, while in midfield, Declan Rice showed just why Arsenal paid all that money to sign him.

And watching Rice for ESPN, former Scotland midfielder Craig Burley felt Rice was outstanding for the Gunners.

Pundit sings praises of Declan Rice after Arsenal v Sevilla

Speaking after the game on ESPN FC’s YouTube show, Burley was talking about a number of Arsenal players.

And when it came to Rice, Burley was full of praise for the 24-year-old midfielder.

“Let me tell you. Declan Rice, once again, in the middle of the park, an absolute trojan in there. The work he’s doing. Defensively, offensively, linking all the plays from defence to attack. It was a really big display,” Burley said.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Rice has been excellent since signing in the summer for more than £100m. With Thomas Partey also struggling with injuries, Rice’s robustness has been crucial.

Rice worth the money

Declan Rice was always going to be a success at Arsenal, regardless of how much money the club paid for him.

At the moment, Rice is showing himself to be one of the most accomplished midfielders in Europe. He is everywhere, both defensively and in attack and seems to have developed already under Mikel Arteta.

For Arsenal, seeing Rice play so well and contribute so much this early on his career will feel massive.

Rice is going to be crucial all season long for the Gunners. And if he can stay fit and keep this level of performance up, then that Premier League title they crave might well be in reach.