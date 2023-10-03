‘Absolute genius’: Stephen McManus says former Ballon d’Or nominee was the best player he ever played with at Celtic

Stephen McManus was a huge player for Celtic during the Gordon Strachan era.

In over 200 appearances for the club, he won three league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups. He also helped take Celtic into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

He is now in charge of the Celtic B team and is doing a great job developing the next batch of youngsters coming through the academy.

But recalling his playing days, McManus named one former Celtic player who he says was the best he ever played with.

McManus said [Official Celtic FC Podcast], “I think his first game here was against Dundee United so I think I think he maybe trained in a Thursday or Friday.

“When Naka [Shunsuke Nakamura] come in you didn’t really know what you were getting and then the first time you seen him you thought, ‘Wow, this guy can play.’

“And the more you played with him you see him in training, anything for 20-25 yards, you almost felt it was like penalty kick because you knew he was going to work the goalkeeper.

“He was an absolute genius. Genius to work with, brilliant player, brilliant work ethic and again I was so lucky to play with him”

Shunsuke Nakamura was an unbelievable Celtic player

For £2m, (yes £2m!) Celtic brought Nakamura to Glasgow from Serie A side Reggina. He made 146 appearances for Celtic scoring 31 goals and creating 38 assists. [Transfermarkt]

Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups but will always be remembered fondly by the fans for three big moments. That and the fact he was nominated for the 2007 Ballon d’Dor.

That free kick against Manchester United at Celtic Park that took the club into the last 16 of the Champions League (I’ll get to that later). His stunning 30-yard screamer against Rangers in the Glasgow Derby.

And who can forget the free-kick at Kilmarnock that won Celtic the league in 2007. Three truly iconic moments and, like McManus, the Celtic fans will regard Nakamura as one of the best players ever to have adorned the famous green and white hoops.

In other news, ‘Go and do something’: Pundit backs 25-year-old Celtic player to follow Van Dijk’s footsteps and earn PL move